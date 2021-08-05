Trending
Aug. 5, 2021

Hilarie Burton Morgan hosts first 'True Crime Story' on SundanceTV

Hilarie Burton Morgan hosts It Couldn't Happen Here on SundanceTV. Photo courtesy of AMC Networks
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- SundanceTV announced the True Crime Story franchise on Thursday. Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jena Friedman will host.

The first series, It Couldn't Happen Here, premieres Sept. 9. Six hour-long episodes will explore true crime stories in small towns.

Morgan hosts It Couldn't Happen Here. Author of The Rural Diaries, Morgan said It Couldn't Happen Here continues her advocacy for small town America.

"Advocating for small towns has been the primary focus of my adult life, whether it's fighting for mom and pop shops, or public schools or facilities like Astor Services," Morgan said in a statement. "I believe deeply in the value of these small communities."

As an actor, Morgan starred on One Tree Hill, White Collar and Council of Dads. With her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, she hosts Friday Night with the Morgans.

When It Couldn't Happen Here ends, Indefensible premieres Oct. 14. The half-hour series follows Friedman as she investigates cases on the ground.

"I hope this show gives viewers insight into some of the ways in which the system is flawed," Friedman said in a statement. "So at the very least, they'll be a little more prepared in the event they ever end up on a jury."

Friedman wrote for The Daily Show, The Conners and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

SundanceTV previously aired the limited true crime series The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park, No One Saw A Thing and Jonestown: Terror In the Jungle.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrates Hilarie Burton's 39th birthday: 'She's my best friend' Hilarie Burton joins husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on 'Walking Dead' AMC orders more 'Friday Night In with the Morgans'

