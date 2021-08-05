Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 9:03 AM

Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season

By
Rose Byrne's Apple TV+ series Physical has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed comedy drama Physical starring Rose Byrne for a second season.

The renewal comes before the Season 1 finale premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Physical, from creator Annie Weisman, was launched in June.

The series follows Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a housewife living in 1980s San Diego who falls in love with aerobics. Shelia then turns her passion into a business and transforms into a a fitness and lifestyle guru.

Co-stars include Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend.

Weisman also serves as writer and showrunner.

"We couldn't be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman's singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story," Michelle Lee, director, domestic programming at Apple TV+ said in a statement.

"And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multi-layered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can't wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila's journey towards personal empowerment," Lee continued.

