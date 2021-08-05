Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 7:33 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': Malakai Black takes down Cody Rhodes

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Malakai Black made his in-ring debut in AEW by facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of Dynamite.

Black, who formerly competed in WWE as Aleister Black, arrived to the ring on Wednesday wearing a skull mask with horns. The grappler donned black gear and dark makeup around his right eye with Cody wearing white.

Black dominated the match and sent Cody crashing through a ringside table after the American Nightmare climbed to the top rope.

Rhodes barely made it back to the ring where Black was waiting. Black took Rhodes down a final time with a Black Mass kick to the face and pinned him using one foot to win the match.

Rhodes then spoke to the live audience in Jacksonville and alluded to retiring. Rhodes started to take his boots off to leave them in the ring, a tradition when wrestlers retire, until Black returned. Black hit Rhodes in the back with a crutch as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page started drinking again after he and The Dark Order lost to The Elite last week. The match prevents Page and The Dark Order from challenging The Elite for their various championships.

Page apologized to The Dark Order for losing the match and said The Elite are a problem that he has to solve on his own. The cowboy told The Dark Order it's probably best if they go their separate ways.

Page also entered the ring to give an interview, but was interrupted by The Elite, which includes AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

The Elite mocked Page and asked if he wanted rejoin them. Omega then said that Page couldn't rejoin the group as they have no weak members among their ranks. The Elite beat down Page with Omega using his championship belt as a weapon.

Frankie Kazarian tried to stop The Elite but he was also beaten down. The Dark Order debated rushing in to help Page, but ultimately decided to give him the space that he asked for.

Chris Jericho faced off against his old WCW rival, lucha libre legend Juventud Guerrera. The match is a part of MJF's gauntlet that Jericho must undertake in order to earn a match against MJF.

Jericho was additionally forced to win the match by performing a move from the top rope. Le Champion thought outside the box and performed his Judas Effect finisher by leaping from the top rope, earning him the victory.

MJF's Pinnacle teammate Wardlow then hit the ring and assaulted Jericho and Guerrera. MJF announced that Jericho's next match will be against Wardlow with himself as the special guest referee.



Other moments from Dynamite included Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin defeating 2.0 and Daniel Garcia; Christian Cage defeating The Blade; AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker accepting Red Velvet's challenge; Miro successfully defending his TNT Championship against Lee Johnson; and Leyla Hirsch defeating The Bunny to earn a future NWA Women's World Championship Match.

