Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 4, 2021 / 6:12 PM

'Yellowstone' prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott

By
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play husband and wife on Y: 1883 File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play husband and wife on "Y: 1883" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the cast for its Yellowstone prequel, Y:1883 on Wednesday. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star.

Y: 1883 depicts the Dutton family heading west to Montana. The original series takes place in the present with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his children conflicting over the ranch.

Advertisement

Elliott will play Shea Brennan, a cowboy guiding a group from Texas to Montana. Paramount describes Brennan as "tough as nails" with a tragic past, who "does not suffer fools."

"The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself, it's all there," Elliott said in a statement.

Real-life spouses Hill and McGraw will play James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors of John.

"The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life," Hill said.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also created the prequel. Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network and currently streams its first three seasons on Peacock.

Elliott has a history in westerns like Tombstone and TV miniseries The Sacketts and Wild Times. Singer McGraw has appeared as an actor in movies like The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights and Country Strong.

Advertisement

Hill acted in movies The Stepford Wives, Dixieland and episodes of Touched By an Angel and Promised Land. Y: 1883 is her first series regular role.

Read More

Cole Hauser shares 'Yellowstone' teaser; Kevin Costner comments: 'Let's go' 'Yellowstone' getting prequel series at Paramount+ Tim McGraw reflects on 'beautiful' life with Faith Hill on 24th anniversary

Latest Headlines

'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Competitors from around the world play for $1 million in the new trailer for MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies."
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
TV // 7 hours ago
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer said she initially thought Leah McSweeney started the rumors that she was getting fired from "Real Housewives of New York."
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
TV // 10 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis battled Johnny Gargano with his love for Indie Hartwell on the line on WWE "NXT."
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
TV // 1 day ago
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giannina Gibelli gave an update on her relationship status with Damian Powers following the "Love is Blind: After the Altar" special.
Tony Hale, Christian Slater join cast of 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales'
TV // 1 day ago
Tony Hale, Christian Slater join cast of 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Christian Slater have joined the voice cast for upcoming Halloween special "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales," which is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 1.
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Eileen Davidson, who plays Kristen DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," will appear in the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
TV // 1 day ago
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning for "American Idol" Season 20.
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
TV // 1 day ago
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise.
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
TV // 1 day ago
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story" will premiere Sept. 7 on FX, the network has announced alongside a new image from the series.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" television will come to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/