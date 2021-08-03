Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2021 / 7:16 AM

WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Goldberg met WWE Champion Bobby Lashley face-to-face and took down his manager MVP on Raw.

The champ and MVP opened the show on Monday with MVP stating that Goldberg would become a casualty if he faced Lashley.

Advertisement

Goldberg then came out to confront The All Mighty and greeted his son Gage, who was viewing the show from a front row seat in the audience. The Hall of Famer said Lashley was scared and that he was next.

MVP and Lashley, after Goldberg left, approached Gage and taunted him about ending his father's career. Lashley went back inside the ring to pose with the WWE Championship as Goldberg returned to Spear MVP to the ground.

Goldberg will face Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.



Advertisement

Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, was granted her non-title rematch against Charlotte Flair on Raw.

The rivals competed in a hard-hitting No Holds Barred Match that featured the use of multiple tables.

Flair dominated the majority of the bout as she sent Nikki A.S.H. crashing through the ringside barricade with a Spear and through the announcer's table with a Powerbomb. The Queen then mocked Nikki A.S.H. by pinning her with one foot but the champ kicked out.

Nikki A.S.H. made her comeback after Flair missed a second Spear and collided into a table. Nikki A.S.H. then planted Flair with a Rope-Assisted Suplex to earn the three count and win the match.

Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Also on Raw, Drew McIntyre battled Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Handicap Match.

Mahal got involved in the match, ending it in a disqualification. Mahal, Veer and Shanky then got ready to attack McIntyre with steel chairs.

Advertisement

The Scottish Warrior responded by pulling out his sword Angela, which scared away Mahal and his partners.

Other moments from Raw included Ripley defeating Nia Jax; Mace and T-Bar defeating Mansoor and Mustafa Ali; Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina defeating Doudrop; Damian Priest defeating John Morrison after appearing on Miz TV; Priest and Ricochet defeating United States Champion Sheamus and John Morrison; Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeating Riddle in dominant fashion; Keith Lee defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a non-title match; Reggie successfully defending his 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa; and Eva Marie and Doudrop attacking Alexa Bliss from behind.

Read More

WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez

Latest Headlines

'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Chi," a series created by Lena Waithe and starring Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and Alex Hibbert, will return for a fifth season on Showtime.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 20 hours ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
TV // 2 days ago
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Johnson" star Derrex Brady discusses his character on the new Bounce series. One scene, in which Brady's character discusses the N-word with his three friends, was especially challenging.
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
TV // 2 days ago
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
July 31 (UPI) -- American cable television network MTV is turning 40 Sunday.
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
TV // 2 days ago
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
July 31 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead" icon Bruce Campbell has joined the Season 4 cast of the sitcom "A.P. Bio."
Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
TV // 3 days ago
Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
July 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed "Love, Victor" starring Michael Cimino in the title role for a third season.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
TV // 3 days ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
July 30 (UPI) -- "The Crown" Season 5, starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Leslie Manville and Elizabeth Debicki, is coming to Netflix.
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of "See," its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
TV // 3 days ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/