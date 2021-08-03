Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Tony Hale, Christian Slater join cast of 'Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales'

By
Tony Hale will be lending his voice to Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales along with Christian Slater. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tony Hale will be lending his voice to "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales" along with Christian Slater. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and Christian Slater have joined the voice cast for upcoming Halloween special Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which is coming to Disney+ on Oct. 1.

The special will take place following the events of The Rise of Skywalker as Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar.

Advertisement

Poe encounters Graballa the Hutt there who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is turning it into a luxury hotel inspired by the Sith. Poe, BB-8, Graballa, her mechanic Dean and Vader's loyal servant Vaneé then venture deep into the castle where Vaneé shares three creepy stories.

Hale is voicing Vaneé with Slater voicing a character named Ren.

Co-stars include Jake Green as Poe, Dana Snyder as Graballa, Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8 and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

Disney+ also released the first poster for the special, which features a mysterious character rising from a grave with a red lightsaber.

David Shayne penned the script and is an executive producer. Ken Cunningham is serving as director.

Advertisement

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales is a part of Disney+'s Hallowstream celebration. Disney+ previously released a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special in November.

Read More

Disney+ releases 'Bad Batch' clone troopers for Star Wars Day Mark Hamill plays 'Know Your Role' with Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
TV // 28 minutes ago
Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giannina Gibelli gave an update on her relationship status with Damian Powers following the "Love is Blind: After the Altar" special.
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
TV // 1 hour ago
Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Eileen Davidson, who plays Kristen DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," will appear in the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
TV // 2 hours ago
'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning for "American Idol" Season 20.
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
TV // 3 hours ago
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" following Chris Harrison's exit from "The Bachelor" franchise.
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
TV // 4 hours ago
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story" will premiere Sept. 7 on FX, the network has announced alongside a new image from the series.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
TV // 5 hours ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" television will come to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE Raw: Goldberg spears MVP, Nikki A.S.H. wins big
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Goldberg met WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and took down his manager MVP on Raw.
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Chi," a series created by Lena Waithe and starring Jacob Latimore, Michael V. Epps and Alex Hibbert, will return for a fifth season on Showtime.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 1 day ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora make red carpet debut at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/