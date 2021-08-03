Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return to host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

ABC confirmed Monday that Adams, 30, and Bristowe, 36, will host Season 18 of the reality dating competition series starring Michelle Young.

"We love queens supporting our queens! @tayshia and @kaitlynbristowe are returning to host #TheBachelorette this Fall!" the network tweeted.

Adams and Bristowe are currently hosting The Bachelorette Season 17 starring Katie Thurston. The season premiered in June and airs Mondays on ABC.

Adams and Bristowe took over hosting duties from longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who exited the franchise in June. Harrison had stepped away in February after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor Season 25 contestant Rachel Kirkconnell, who later apologized for "offensive and racist" past actions. Harrison apologized on Twitter in February and again in an interview on Good Morning America in March.





Adams was a contestant in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. Bristowe competed in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and later starred in The Bachelorette Season 11.

David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Titus Burgess will guest host Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, which premieres Aug. 16 on ABC. The network shared first-look photos for the season in July.