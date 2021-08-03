Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 8:52 AM

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7

By
Beanie Feldstein will portray Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premieres in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beanie Feldstein will portray Monica Lewinsky in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which premieres in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere Sept. 7 on FX, the network has announced alongside a new image from the series.

Star Beanie Feldstein appears as Monica Lewinsky in the promotional poster, which was uploaded to the show's official Twitter account. The actress is pictured from behind as she looks at the White House.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Monica Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999.

The series also stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

The miniseries is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Richard Shepard is directing and serving as an executive producer. Sarah Burgess is penning the script and also executive producing with Ryan Murphy, Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Crime Story first tackled the O.J. Simpson trial in Season 1 and then the assassination of Gianni Versace in Season 2.

