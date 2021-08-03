Eileen Davidson joins 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' at Peacock

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Eileen Davidson has joined the cast of the Peacock series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Deadline reported Monday that Davidson, 62, will appear in the Days of Our Lives spinoff.

Davidson joins previously announced stars Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry and James Reynolds.

Beyond Salem is a limited series that takes place over a long weekend. John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani and Eli vacation in Miami.

In addition, Billie (Rinna) investigates a mystery involving stolen jewels that involves all of the characters.

Thaoo Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, Austin Peck, Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey and Zachary Atticus Tinker have also joined the cast.

Davidson confirmed her casting on Twitter.

"I'm BEYOND excited to be joining BEYOND SALEM! Streaming soon on @peacockTV! #DaysofOurLivesPeacock #BeyondSalem," she wrote.

Davidson most recently played Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives. It is unknown which character she will play on the spinoff.





Davidson and Rinna also starred together on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.