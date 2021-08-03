'American Idol': Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan returning for Season 20

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning for American Idol Season 20.

Good Morning America made the announcement on Tuesday. Season 20 will mark the fifth season to air on ABC.

Live, virtual auditions for Season 20 begin this Friday through the show's Idol Across America program.

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of American Idol Season 19 in May. He won over Willie Spence, who came in second place, and Grace Kinstler, who came in third place.

Perry, Bryan and Richie had each performed on the Season 19 finale.

Bryan missed part of last season after testing positive for COVID-19, but returned to the judge's chair in April.





