Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:42 AM

'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5

By
Lena Waithe created and executive produces the Showtime series The Chi. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lena Waithe created and executive produces the Showtime series "The Chi." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Chi will return for a fifth season on Showtime.

The network renewed the drama series for Season 5 on Monday following the show's Season 4 finale.

Advertisement

Showtime said The Chi has averaged 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on track to become its most-streamed series ever.

The Chi is created by Lena Waithe, who executive produces the series with Common. The show centers on a group of people living in the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence.

Michael V. Epps, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown, Jr., Curtiss Cook and Luke James starred in Season 4.

Justin Hillian serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Chi cast and crew thanked fans Sunday on Twitter following the Season 4 finale.

"Thank you #CHIFam for holding us down all season long, you support has meant everything," the post reads.

Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2022.

Read More

Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years' Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4 Lenny Kravitz calls Jason Momoa his 'brother' in birthday message What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Money Heist' stars prepare to fight in Season 5, Part 1 trailer
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Money Heist," starring Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte and Itziar Ituño, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
TV // 1 hour ago
ITV's 'Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' will return to Wales for Season 21
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- ITV reality series "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" will be returning to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, for Season 21.
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
TV // 1 day ago
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Johnson" star Derrex Brady discusses his character on the new Bounce series. One scene, in which Brady's character discusses the N-word with his three friends, was especially challenging.
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
TV // 1 day ago
MTV turns 40 on Sunday
July 31 (UPI) -- American cable television network MTV is turning 40 Sunday.
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
TV // 2 days ago
'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble
July 31 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead" icon Bruce Campbell has joined the Season 4 cast of the sitcom "A.P. Bio."
Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
TV // 2 days ago
Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
July 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed "Love, Victor" starring Michael Cimino in the title role for a third season.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
TV // 3 days ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
July 30 (UPI) -- "The Crown" Season 5, starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Leslie Manville and Elizabeth Debicki, is coming to Netflix.
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of "See," its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
TV // 3 days ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminisce about past in Season 8 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminisce about past in Season 8 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/