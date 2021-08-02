'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Chi will return for a fifth season on Showtime.

The network renewed the drama series for Season 5 on Monday following the show's Season 4 finale.

Advertisement

Showtime said The Chi has averaged 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on track to become its most-streamed series ever.

The Chi is created by Lena Waithe, who executive produces the series with Common. The show centers on a group of people living in the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence.

Michael V. Epps, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown, Jr., Curtiss Cook and Luke James starred in Season 4.

Justin Hillian serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Chi cast and crew thanked fans Sunday on Twitter following the Season 4 finale.

"Thank you #CHIFam for holding us down all season long, you support has meant everything," the post reads.

Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2022.