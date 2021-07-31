Advertisement
TV
July 31, 2021 / 12:11 PM

'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble

By
Bruce Campbell will soon be seen in Season 4 of A.P. Bio. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruce Campbell will soon be seen in Season 4 of "A.P. Bio." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell has joined the Season 4 cast of the sitcom A.P. Bio.

"Hi class, meet the first Mr. Griffin," the show's Twitter feed said Friday, along with a link to a report on the casting news.

Advertisement

Campbell will play John Griffin, who tries to reunite with his estranged son, the high school-set workplace comedy's main character, Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton).

Peacock picked up the series for Seasons 3 and 4 after NBC canceled it. The cast includes Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

In addition to the Evil Dead film franchise, Campbell has starred in the TV shows Ash vs. Evil Dead, Fargo and Lodge 49.

Read More

Tom Hanks lands role in Wes Anderson's next film Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack' Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul' James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'

Latest Headlines

Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
TV // 22 hours ago
Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season
July 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed "Love, Victor" starring Michael Cimino in the title role for a third season.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo
July 30 (UPI) -- "The Crown" Season 5, starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Leslie Manville and Elizabeth Debicki, is coming to Netflix.
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of "See," its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminisce about past in Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminisce about past in Season 8 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has renewed its fantasy dramedy, "Sweet Tooth," for a second season, which will include eight, hour-long episodes.
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 1 day ago
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT has ordered a fourth season of its post-apocalypstic train drama, "Snowpiercer."
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
TV // 1 day ago
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Emily Mortimer says she owes her directing job on Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel, "The Pursuit of Love," to its star, "Downton Abbey" alum Lily James.
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
TV // 1 day ago
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
July 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three new cast members and two returning cast members for its revival of the series "The Game."
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades are back in the new trailer for "Billions" Season 5 Part 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/