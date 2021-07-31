'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell joins 'A.P. Bio' ensemble

July 31 (UPI) -- Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell has joined the Season 4 cast of the sitcom A.P. Bio.

"Hi class, meet the first Mr. Griffin," the show's Twitter feed said Friday, along with a link to a report on the casting news.

Campbell will play John Griffin, who tries to reunite with his estranged son, the high school-set workplace comedy's main character, Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton).

Peacock picked up the series for Seasons 3 and 4 after NBC canceled it. The cast includes Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

In addition to the Evil Dead film franchise, Campbell has starred in the TV shows Ash vs. Evil Dead, Fargo and Lodge 49.