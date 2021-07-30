Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 30, 2021 / 9:44 AM

Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer

By
Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Jason Momoa's series, See. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Jason Momoa's series, "See." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of See, its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.

The second season is set to debut on the streaming service Aug. 27.

Advertisement

The show takes place centuries after a virus wipes out most of the world's humanity, except about 2 million blind people, who are trying to rebuild society.

"In Season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family," said a synopsis accompanying Thursday's 2 1/2-minute preview on YouTube.

"His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper,) vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict."

The clip has gotten more than 500,000 views since it was posted.

Jonathan Tropper is the showrunner.



Advertisement

Read More

Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton' TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer' Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul' James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'

Latest Headlines

'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Bachelor in Paradise' guest hosts hit the beach in first-look photos
July 30 (UPI) -- David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess enjoy the beach in a new set of first-look photos from "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminiscence about past in Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reminiscence about past in Season 8 trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2
July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has renewed its fantasy dramedy, "Sweet Tooth," for a second season, which will include eight, hour-long episodes.
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 3 hours ago
TNT orders Season 4 of 'Snowpiercer'
July 30 (UPI) -- TNT has ordered a fourth season of its post-apocalypstic train drama, "Snowpiercer."
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
TV // 7 hours ago
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
NEW YORK, July 30 (UPI) -- Emily Mortimer says she owes her directing job on Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel, "The Pursuit of Love," to its star, "Downton Abbey" alum Lily James.
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
TV // 19 hours ago
New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel
July 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three new cast members and two returning cast members for its revival of the series "The Game."
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades are back in the new trailer for "Billions" Season 5 Part 2.
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
TV // 20 hours ago
Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series
July 29 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's television adaptation of "A League of Their Own."
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
TV // 21 hours ago
'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye," a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will premiere on Disney+ in November.
Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022
TV // 22 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022
July 29 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker will depart her lead role in "Doctor Who" in fall 2022, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/