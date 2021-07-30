Hulu renews 'Love, Victor' for a third season

July 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has renewed Love, Victor starring Michael Cimino in the title role for a third season.

"You didn't think we'd leave you hanging, did you? #lovevictor is returning for season 3!" the official Twitter account for the show said on Friday alongside a video featuring key moments from the series.

Advertisement

The renewal comes after Love, Victor Season 2 premiered on Hulu in June.

Love, Victor is a spinoff of film Love, Simon and follows new character Victor Salazar (Cimino) who hails from a Puerto Rican and Colombian-American family and comes out as gay.

The show explores how Victor discovers what being gay means to him and how it affects his relationship with is family.

Co-stars include Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.