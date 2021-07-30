Trending
July 30, 2021 / 11:13 AM

'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo

By
Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Season 5. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Imelda Staunton in The Crown.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo Friday featuring Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

The picture shows Staunton, 65, standing in a doorframe. The actress wears a yellow blouse and a pearl necklace.

The Crown is a historical drama series following Queen Elizabeth's reign throughout the decades. Claire Foy played the queen in Seasons 1-2, while Olivia Colman played the monarch in Seasons 3-4.

Season 5 will feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Dominic West will reportedly play Prince Charles.

Season 5 storylines will include Diana's bombshell Panorama interview on the BBC.

Production on the season started in the United Kingdom this month, according to Deadline.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.

Staunton is known for her work in theater and the film Vera Drake. She also played Dolored Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies.

