Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022

July 29 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker will depart her lead role in Doctor Who in fall 2022, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Whittaker is still set to star as the Time Lord in Season 13 of the series, which will arrive in late 2021. The actress will then appear in three specials in 2022 before she officially exits.

Whittaker was cast as the 13th Doctor in July 2017 and made her debut in October 2018.

The 39-year-old, who was the successor to Peter Capaldi, is the first first female lead in the show's long history.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories," Whittaker said in a statement.

"We knew we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly," she continued.





Whittaker will be joined by Mandip Gill as Yaz and comedian John Bishop who will portray new character Dan in Season 13.

It remains unknown who will replace Whittaker on the series.

"Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys," Chibnall said in a statement.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on production. I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor -- so I'm not going to!" he continued.