Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 29, 2021 / 11:37 AM

Jodie Whittaker to exit 'Doctor Who' in fall 2022

By
Jodie Whittaker will exit her role as Doctor Who in 2022. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
Jodie Whittaker will exit her role as Doctor Who in 2022. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker will depart her lead role in Doctor Who in fall 2022, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Whittaker is still set to star as the Time Lord in Season 13 of the series, which will arrive in late 2021. The actress will then appear in three specials in 2022 before she officially exits.

Advertisement

Whittaker was cast as the 13th Doctor in July 2017 and made her debut in October 2018.

The 39-year-old, who was the successor to Peter Capaldi, is the first first female lead in the show's long history.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories," Whittaker said in a statement.

"We knew we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly," she continued.

Advertisement

Whittaker will be joined by Mandip Gill as Yaz and comedian John Bishop who will portray new character Dan in Season 13.

It remains unknown who will replace Whittaker on the series.

"Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys," Chibnall said in a statement.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on production. I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor -- so I'm not going to!" he continued.

Read More

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+ 'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker join Graham Norton's 'Holding'
TV // 1 hour ago
Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker join Graham Norton's 'Holding'
July 29 (UPI) -- Conleth Hill, Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney and more have been cast in ITV upcoming adaptation of Graham Norton's novel "Holding."
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
TV // 3 hours ago
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
July 29 (UPI) -- "The X Factor" has been canceled in the U.K. after 17 years and 15 seasons, network ITV has confirmed.
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
TV // 5 hours ago
AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide
July 29 (UPI) -- The Elite faced off against Hangman Adam Page with The Dark Order and Chris Jericho went to war with deathmatch master Nick Gage on AEW "Fight for the Fallen."
James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'
TV // 9 hours ago
James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Actor James Purefoy said he and his co-stars initially weren't comfortable just being themselves on Sundance Now's unscripted docu-series, "The Wine Show."
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
July 28 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced that all 12 episodes of its animated comedy, "The Prince," will premiere at midnight Wednesday.
Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser
TV // 23 hours ago
Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser
July 28 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will serve as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in "The Voice" Season 21.
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip
July 28 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25
TV // 1 day ago
'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25
July 28 (UPI) -- "Arthur," an animated children's series based on the Marc Brown book series, will conclude with a final season premiering in 2022.
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
July 28 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was officially given a title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on WWE "NXT."
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
July 27 (UPI) -- "Little Women: Atlanta" will return in August, along with the "Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered" after-show hosted by Loni Love.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/