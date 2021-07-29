Trending
July 29, 2021 / 2:26 PM

New players join 'The Game' revival with Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel

Pooch Hall will make a special appearance on Paramount+'s revival of The Game. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced new and returning cast members for its 10-episode revival of The Game on Thursday.

The Game ran for three seasons on The CW and six more on BET. Brittany Daniel will reprise her role as Kelly Pitts, a football player's wife, and Pooch Hall reprises his as wide receiver Derwin Davis, with relationship problems of his own.

Paramount+ lists Daniel and Hall as special appearances. The focus is on a new cast of football players and their significant others.

Adriyan Rae will play Kelly's daughter, Brittany. Vaughn Hebron will play a free agent who has not yet been drafted. Analisa Velez will play Brittany's best friend, Racquel Navaro.

Paramount+ previously announced new cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez. The original series took place in San Diego and involved the fictional team, the San Diego Sabers. The revival series takes place in Las Vegas.

The Game creator Mara Brock Akil executive produces the revival. Writer Devon Greggory is the new showrunner. Salim Akil, Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo also executive produce.

Insecure director Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes of the new series.

