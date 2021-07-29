'Hawkeye': Jeremy Renner series coming to Disney+ in November

July 29 (UPI) -- Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ in November.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series will premiere Nov. 24.

Hawkeye is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, played by Jeremy Renner. Hailee Steinfeld co-stars as Hawkeye's protégée Kate Bishop.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told Entertainment Weekly. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

Jonathan Igla will write and executive produce the show.

Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The show will be the fourth live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to debut on Disney+, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.