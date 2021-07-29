Trending
July 29, 2021

'Billions': Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti continue rivalry in S5 Part 2 trailer

By
Damian Lewis stars in the new trailer for "Billions" Season 5 Part 2. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades are back in the new trailer for Billions Season 5 Part 2.

Bobby and Chuck's rivalry is reignited with the arrival of billionaire Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll in the clip released on Thursday.

Mike, a social impact pioneer, is a threat to Bobby's dominance and will do anything to come out on top.

Alliances will continue to be formed and ripped apart when Billions returns with Season 5 Part 2 on Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Co-stars include Asia Kate Dillon, Roma Maffia, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Showtime renewed the drama for a sixth season in October.

