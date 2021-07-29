Trending
July 29, 2021 / 7:35 AM

AEW 'Fight for the Fallen': The Elite and Dark Order collide

By

July 29 (UPI) -- The Elite faced off against Hangman Adam Page with The Dark Order and Chris Jericho went to war with deathmatch master Nick Gage on AEW Fight for the Fallen.

Page and Dark Order members John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson kicked off Wednesday show with a five-on-five Elimination Match against The Elite.

The Elite consisted of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

If Page and The Dark Order won, Page would get a title match against Kenny Omega while other members would get a title match against The Young Bucks.

Hangman and his friends received a heroic entrance that began with a cinematic about being a cowboy. The Elite, meanwhile, channeled Space Jam and arrived wearing Tune Squad-style basketball jerseys that said Elite Squad.

The Elite gained control of the bout early by eliminating Reynolds after Good Brothers member Karl Anderson pulled on his trunks. Grayson then pinned Anderson after performing the Fatality.

Grayson and Gallows later eliminated each other by being counted out by the referee. Omega was then briefly alone with Evil Uno and eliminated him with a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel.

Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks eliminated Silver by performing the Meltzer Driver outside the ring. The move was performed with a basketball hoop with Nick Jackson attempting to slam dunk a basketball at the same time.

Page was left to face Omega and The Young Bucks by himself. The cowboy didn't go down easy, however, and at first was able to survive a Super Kick Party and getting hit by a title belt. Page was able to eliminate Matt Jackson, but was eliminated by Omega after the champ performed the One-Winged Angel.

Jericho and Gage competed in a brutal and violent No Rules Match that was set up by Jericho's rival MJF. The bout was a part of the five matches Jericho must win in order to challenge MJF once again.

Gage started things off by cutting Jericho with his signature weapon, a pizza cutter. Things only got more bloody from there as the Deathmatch King pulled out light tubes and a pane of glass.

Gage set up the plane of glass between two chairs, however, Jericho sent Gage through the glass with a Hurracanrana from the top rope.

Gage continued to use more light tubes to gouge Jericho's forehead. Le Champion won the match by spitting green mist into Gage's eyes and finishing him off with a Judas Effect to earn the three count.

Also at Fight for the Fallen, Santana and Ortiz with their manager Konna faced FTR with their manager Tully Blanchard. Santana and Ortiz represent The Inner Circle while FTR represents The Pinnacle.

Dax Hardwood of FTR won the match after delivering a Brain Buster to Ortiz. FTR member Cash Wheeler had noticeable injured his arm during the match and was being treated by medical personnel outside the ring.

Other moments from Fight for the Fallen included Ricky Starks and Team Taz celebrating Starks' victory over Brian Cage until Cage showed up; New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi said he will be challenging for the IWGP United States Championship; Lance Archer successfully defending the IWGP United States Championship against Hikuleo; Malakai Black attacking Cody Rhodes; Jurassic Express and Christian Cage defeating Hardy Family Office; and Thunder Rose defeating Julia Hart.

Darby Allin referenced CM Punk during an interview about AEW's upcoming First Dance event on Aug. 20 in Chicago.

"I've been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they're the greatest. There's only one place to really prove that, right here in AEW. Even if you think you're the best in the world," Allin said next to his partner Sting.

