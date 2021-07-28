Trending
July 28, 2021 / 7:22 AM

WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez

July 28 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was officially given a title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on WWE NXT.

Joe, who returned to NXT in June to become the brand's enforcer, told general manager William Regal on Wednesday that he had a better idea instead of firing Kross for his actions last week.

The Samoan Submission Machine handed Regal three contracts. One to resign as NXT's enforcer, another to become an active wrestler on the roster, and a third that made Kross vs. Joe for the NXT Championship offfical at NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22.

Joe thanked Regal for signing all three contracts and shook his hand.

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was looking for her next opponent until she was betrayed by her tag team partner Dakota Kai.

Gonzalez was joined by Kai as she spoke about defeating Xia Li last week and how she has dominated the entire women's division on NXT.

Kai agreed with the sentiments and said Gonzalez will remain champion as long as she has her back.

Kai then ended their friendship, however, by suddenly kicking Gonzalez in the face. Kai then posed with the NXT Women's Championship.

Bronson Reed faced off against Adam Cole in the main event.

Reed was in control of the match and went to the top rope to perform the Tsunami, but missed.

Cole took advantage of the situation and nailed Reed with a Superkicks followed by The Last Shot to earn the three count and win the match.

As Cole celebrated the victory near the entrance ramp, his bitter rival Kyle O'Reilly came from behind and smacked him in the back with a steel chair.

O'Reilly continued to assault Cole with the steel chair, hitting him with the weapon multiple times.

The enraged O'Reilly finished his attack by Suplexing Cole onto the steel steps. O'Reilly stood tall over his enemy as NXT went off the air.



Other moments from NXT included Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher; Carmelo Hayes defeating Josh Briggs; Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeating Franky Money and Jessi Kamea; and Imperium defeating Hit Row.

