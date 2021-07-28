Trending
July 28, 2021 / 11:17 AM

'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25

July 28 (UPI) -- Beloved PBS Kids series Arthur will end after Season 25.

Kathy Waugh, who originally developed the show, said on the Finding DW podcast with Jason Szwimer that Arthur will conclude with a final season premiering in winter of 2022.

"Arthur is no longer in production," Waugh said. "We had our wrap party two years ago. I think they've made a mistake, PBS, and I think Arthur should come back. And I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake.

"I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it just felt like it needed to be retired," she added. "To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end."

Arthur executive producer Carol Greenwald confirmed the news to Deadline.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers. In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come," Greenwald said.

"Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways," she added.

Arthur is based on Marc Brown's Arthur Adventure book series. The series follows Arthur Read, an aardvark, and his family and friends as they live in the fictional city of Elwood City.

The show has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Animated Program.

