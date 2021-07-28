Trending
July 28, 2021 / 1:17 PM

Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser

Ariana Grande will serve as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in The Voice Season 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 28 (UPI) -- NBC is giving a glimpse of Ariana Grande in The Voice Season 21.

The network shared a teaser for the season Wednesday featuring Grande, 28, a singer and actress.

The video shows Grande sitting with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on The Voice stage. Grande and Shelton tease each other at one point.

"Did you happen to see last season?" Shelton asks. "I won."

"But that's why I'm here," Grande responds.

NBC released a teaser for the season Tuesday that showed Grande, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton having a Voice "campout." Grande performed a cover of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," originally performed by Olivia Newton-John in Grease.

"This is going to be an amazing season," Shelton says.



Grande confirmed in March that she would replace Nick Jonas as a coach in the new season.

"surprise!!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you," she said at the time.

Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in October. The album features the song "POV," which Grande shared a live performance video for in June.

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

