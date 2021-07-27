WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair

July 27 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrated her title win and battled Charlotte Flair in the main event of Raw.

Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair last week to become Raw Women's Champion.

The champ was given a warm reception from the packed live audience at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Monday. Nikki A.S.H. talked about believing in yourself in order to overcome any odds.

Flair interrupted the celebration and said Nikki A.S.H. is unworthy to represent WWE as champion. Flair demanded a championship rematch at SummerSlam until Rhea Ripley entered the arena.

Ripley mocked Flair for being champion for only a day and said she also wants a title shot. WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce then announced that Nikki A.S.H. will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Flair and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.

Flair also wanted a one-on-one match with Nikki A.S.H. that night with the almost a superhero accepting.

Nikki A.S.H. was able to plant Flair with a Tornado DDT during the main event and headed to the top rope.

Flair caught Nikki A.S.H. after she leap into the air and reversed the champ's Crossbody into a pinning attempt to win the non-title match.

The Queen then verbally assaulted Nikki A.S.H. who demanded a rematch next week. Flair accepted and attacked Nikki A.S.H. with a punch and kick to the face as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP addressed Hall of Famer Goldberg challenging Lashley last week.

Lashley said he wasn't even going to dignify Goldberg's challenge with a response. The All Mighty was then interrupted by his former Hurt Business teammates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Alexander and Benjamin were looking for a fight with Lashley agreeing to face both of them in a Handicap Match.





Lashley dominated the bout and won after performing a Spear and Jackhammer on Benjamin and then a Dominator on Alexander. The Spear and Jackhammer and Goldberg's signature moves.

Other moments from Raw included Damian Priest defeating United States Champion Sheamus in a non-title match; AJ Styles and Omos successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders; Drew McIntyre defeating Jinder Mahal's lackey Veer by disqualification; Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeating Eva Marie and Doudrop following a distraction by Alexa Bliss; NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeating Keith Lee; Mustafa Ali and Manoor defeating Mace and T-Bar; Riddle defeating John Morrison; and Reginald successfully defending his 24/7 Championship against R-Truth.