July 27, 2021 / 12:32 PM

Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul

By
Lauren Ash is set to star in new Netflix animated series Chicago Party Aunt. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a new adult animated series titled Chicago Party Aunt that will feature the voices of Lauren Ash, RuPaul and more.

Chicago Party Aunt is based on Chris Witaske's Twitter account of the same name and will follow Diane Dunbrowski, a middle-aged party animal who is a die-hard fan of Chicago sports teams and Italian beef.

Ash is voicing Diane, with RuPaul as Gideon, a fish-out-of-water in Chicago who clashes with Diane after opening up an expensive New York-style salon named Borough.

Rory O'Malley is voicing Diane's nephew Daniel, who takes a year off from Stanford to live with his aunt and figure life out. Daniel is gay and Diane wants to help bring him out of his shell.

Co-stars include Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Chris Witaske.

"Holy [expletive] Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow?" the official Chicago Party Aunt Twitter account said.

Netflix will release the series in two parts with the first eight episodes arriving on Sept. 17.

Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Rich created the series and serve as executive producers. Titmouse, the team behind Netflix's Big Mouth, is serving as the animation studio.

