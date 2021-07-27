Trending
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer

Lucy Lawless plays Alexa Crowe on the Acorn TV series My Life is Murder. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 27 (UPI) -- Acorn TV is giving a glimpse of My Life is Murder Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Lucy Lawless as Alexa Crowe, a retired cop-turned-private investigator.

The preview shows Alexa (Lawless) investigate new crimes, including a drowning victim and a drag performer who died on stage.

Ebony Vagulans returns as Alex's partner Madison Feliciano. Rawiri Jobe plays the detective Harry, while Joe Naufahu portrays the café owner Reuben.

"With her old boss regularly asking for her insight on cold cases and a young police data analyst eager to be mentored -- whether Alexa wants to or not -- Alexa can't seem to stop solving crime," an official description reads.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 30, with subsequent episodes to be released Mondays.

Lawless is best known for playing the title character in Xena: Warrior Princess. She also portrayed D'Anna Biers on Battlestar Galactica and Countess Marburg on Salem.

