Heather Locklear to star in Lifetime biopic on Kristine Carlson

July 27 (UPI) -- Heather Locklear is set to star in a new Lifetime biopic from executive producer Meghan McCain titled Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.

Locklear (Melrose Place) will star as Kristine Carlson, the co-author of the best-selling Don't Sweat the Small Stuff book series with her husband, the late Dr. Richard Carlson.

The biopic will follow how Kristine Carlson's world was turned upside down following the sudden death of Dr. Richard Carlson. Kristine Carlson becomes a single mom to two daughters and the new face of the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff brand.

Co-stars include Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure as daughter Jazzy, Jason MacDonald as Dr. Richard Carlson and Emily Rose as Richard's booker Brianna.

Ellen S. Pressman is directing from a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary. Production will take place in Nashville and the biopic premiere later this year on Lifetime.

The television film is McCain's first project since announcing that she will be departing ABC talk show The View after four seasons.



