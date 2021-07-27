Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2021 / 8:07 AM

Heather Locklear to star in Lifetime biopic on Kristine Carlson

By
Heather Locklear will star in new Lifetime biopic Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Meghan McCain is executive producing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Heather Locklear will star in new Lifetime biopic "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story." Meghan McCain is executive producing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Heather Locklear is set to star in a new Lifetime biopic from executive producer Meghan McCain titled Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.

Locklear (Melrose Place) will star as Kristine Carlson, the co-author of the best-selling Don't Sweat the Small Stuff book series with her husband, the late Dr. Richard Carlson.

Advertisement

The biopic will follow how Kristine Carlson's world was turned upside down following the sudden death of Dr. Richard Carlson. Kristine Carlson becomes a single mom to two daughters and the new face of the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff brand.

Co-stars include Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure as daughter Jazzy, Jason MacDonald as Dr. Richard Carlson and Emily Rose as Richard's booker Brianna.

Ellen S. Pressman is directing from a script written by Shannon Bradley-Colleary. Production will take place in Nashville and the biopic premiere later this year on Lifetime.

The television film is McCain's first project since announcing that she will be departing ABC talk show The View after four seasons.

Advertisement

Read More

Meghan McCain to depart 'The View' after Season 24 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming to Lifetime in September What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair
July 27 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrated her title win and battled Charlotte Flair in the main event of "Raw."
Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, more guest star in B.J. Novak comedy 'The Premise'
TV // 15 hours ago
Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, more guest star in B.J. Novak comedy 'The Premise'
July 26 (UPI) -- FX announced the title of B.J. Novak's series "The Premise" on Monday, along with guest stars Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim and more. See the first look photos of their episodes inside.
Alanis Morissette, Grimes, more join FOX fall lineup in September
TV // 18 hours ago
Alanis Morissette, Grimes, more join FOX fall lineup in September
July 26 (UPI) -- FOX announced its fall TV premiere dates on Monday, including the new music competition "Alter Ego" featuring Grimes, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am and Nick Lachey as judges.
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
TV // 18 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
July 26 (UPI) -- A limited series spinoff of NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," featuring Lisa Rinna reprising her role as Billie Reed, is coming to Peacock.
David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt join BBC One drama 'Sherwood'
TV // 20 hours ago
David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt join BBC One drama 'Sherwood'
July 26 (UPI) -- David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt, Lesley Manville and more have joined the cast of BBC One's upcoming drama, "Sherwood."
'Chucky' brings horror to a new town in latest trailer for TV series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Chucky' brings horror to a new town in latest trailer for TV series
July 26 (UPI) -- Murderous doll Chucky is back and starts terrorizing a new town in the latest trailer for Syfy and USA Network's upcoming "Chucky" series.
Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One
TV // 23 hours ago
Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One
July 26 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will be sitting down with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo for an interview special titled "Up Close" on BBC One.
Dexter tries to blend in in 'New Blood' teaser; series premieres Nov. 7
TV // 1 day ago
Dexter tries to blend in in 'New Blood' teaser; series premieres Nov. 7
July 26 (UPI) -- Showtime's revival of "Dexter," titled "Dexter: New Blood," will premiere on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT.
Jeanine Mason: Liz shouldering 'cosmic responsibility' in 'Roswell' S3
TV // 1 day ago
Jeanine Mason: Liz shouldering 'cosmic responsibility' in 'Roswell' S3
NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- Jeanine Mason says Liz Ortecho -- the brilliant biomedical researcher she plays on The CW's sci-fi drama, "Roswell, New Mexico" -- is living out her dreams in Los Angeles in Season 3.
Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Daryl, Carol survey devastation, prepare to fight in 'Walking Dead' S11 teaser
July 25 (UPI) -- AMC has released a 1-minute preview for the 11th and final season of its zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Walking Dead."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Kyle Richards hospitalized after 'multiple' bee stings
Kyle Richards hospitalized after 'multiple' bee stings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/