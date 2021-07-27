Trending
July 27, 2021 / 11:14 AM

Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC

Eva Longoria will develop a new ABC series with Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Eva Longoria will develop a new ABC series with Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria has a new project in the works at ABC.

Variety reported Monday that Longoria, 46, will develop a new comedy about a Mexican American family.

The Hollywood Reporter said Longoria will direct and executive produce the series, which hails from Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel. Longoria will produce through her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

The untitled series is inspired by Janney's family in Texas. The show follows a multi-generational upper middle class family exploring grief, identity and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family's patriarch.

"I've been a huge fan of Josh's work since our time together on Telenovela and Grace and I share similar 'Texican' backgrounds," Longoria said. "At UnbeliEVAble we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories so I'm particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family's experience."

Longoria is known for playing Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives. As a producer, she has worked on Telenovela, Devious Maids and Grand Hotel.

Janney is an actress, writer and comedian whose credits include BoJack Horseman and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Bycel has worked on Telenovela, The Mindy Project and Solar Opposites.

