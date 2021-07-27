'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" promises two monsters who may be more friend than foe. Photo courtesy of FX

July 27 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for the Season 10 of American Horror Story on Tuesday. American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX and on Hulu the following day.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy first announced Season 10's title in March. He promised two stories in one, "One by the sea... one by the sand."

The trailer showcases a mix of creatures and settings. There are aliens, vampires, sharks, and bullets.

Clips also show the vampire and alien making out, the alien dragging the vampire on the beach and the vampire carrying the alien in his arms. There are crashing waves, a lighthouse and a desolate forest road.

The trailer also announces subtitles for parts 1 and 2, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley." Murphy has also confirmed Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman and Kaia Gerber to star in the new season.