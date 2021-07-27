Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2021 / 1:52 PM

'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire

By
American Horror Story: Double Feature promises two monsters who may be more friend than foe. Photo courtesy of FX
"American Horror Story: Double Feature" promises two monsters who may be more friend than foe. Photo courtesy of FX

July 27 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for the Season 10 of American Horror Story on Tuesday. American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX and on Hulu the following day.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy first announced Season 10's title in March. He promised two stories in one, "One by the sea... one by the sand."

Advertisement

The trailer showcases a mix of creatures and settings. There are aliens, vampires, sharks, and bullets.

Clips also show the vampire and alien making out, the alien dragging the vampire on the beach and the vampire carrying the alien in his arms. There are crashing waves, a lighthouse and a desolate forest road.

The trailer also announces subtitles for parts 1 and 2, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley." Murphy has also confirmed Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman and Kaia Gerber to star in the new season.

Read More

'American Horror Stories' trailer: 'Fear takes new form' in 'AHS' spinoff series 'American Horror Stories': Billie Lourd, Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo among cast 'American Horror Stories': Kevin McHale, Charles Melton join Ryan Murphy series

Latest Headlines

'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
July 27 (UPI) -- "Little Women: Atlanta" will return in August, along with the "Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered" after-show hosted by Loni Love.
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- "My Life is Murder," a crime drama-comedy series starring Lucy Lawless, will return for a second season on Acorn TV in August.
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
TV // 1 hour ago
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
July 27 (UPI) -- Retta is set to host a new HGTV series titled "Ugliest House in America," which will premiere in early 2022.
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
TV // 2 hours ago
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a new adult animated series titled "Chicago Party Aunt" that will feature the voices of Lauren Ash, RuPaul and more.
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
TV // 3 hours ago
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
July 27 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria will develop a new ABC series with Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel.
Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max
TV // 4 hours ago
Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max
July 27 (UPI) -- Alexa Swinton will play Rose Goldenblatt, the daughter of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), on the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..."
Courtney Veale on Lexi Wilson's behavior: 'It just went from zero to 100'
TV // 5 hours ago
Courtney Veale on Lexi Wilson's behavior: 'It just went from zero to 100'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Below Deck Mediterranean" stars Courtney Veale and Malia White weighed in on Lexi Wilson's intense behavior in Monday's episode.
'Drag Race Holland' introduces new queens for Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
'Drag Race Holland' introduces new queens for Season 2
July 27 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Holland" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.
HBO explores careers of Alanis Morissette, DMX in new 'Music Box' teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
HBO explores careers of Alanis Morissette, DMX in new 'Music Box' teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- HBO gives intimate portraits of Alanis Morissette, the late DMX and more in the new teaser trailer for documentary film series, "Music Box."
Heather Locklear to star in Lifetime biopic on Kristine Carlson
TV // 6 hours ago
Heather Locklear to star in Lifetime biopic on Kristine Carlson
July 27 (UPI) -- Heather Locklear is set to star in a new Lifetime biopic from executive producer Meghan McCain titled "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
Dieter Brummer, 'Home and Away' and 'Neighbours' star, dead at 45
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/