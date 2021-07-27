Trending
Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot at HBO Max

Alexa Swinton will play Rose Goldenblatt on the HBO Max series And Just Like That... File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Alexa Swinton will play Rose Goldenblatt on the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Alexa Swinton has joined the cast of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot.

Deadline reported Monday that Swinton will play Rose Goldenblatt in the new series And Just Like That...

Rose is the younger daughter of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). Cathy Ang will reportedly play Charlotte and Harry's older daughter, Rose.

Swinton confirmed her casting Monday on Instagram.

"....and just like that baby!" she wrote.

Swinton is known for playing Eva Rhoades on Billions and most recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan's film Old.

E! News said Swinton was spotted filming with Davis, Handler, Ang and Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino. Swinton, Davis and Ang wore floral-print dresses, with Swinton also sporting a tuxedo-print tee.

Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg, who play Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, were also seen filming with Niall Cunningham, who appears to be playing Miranda and Steve's son, Brady Hobbes.

The actors were seen outside the Manhattan School for Music in New York.

And Just Like That... is a sequel and reboot of Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. The original series was followed by two movies, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

The reboot will follow Charlotte (Davis), Miranda (Nixon) and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman have joined the series as new characters.

HBO Max released a first look at the reboot this month.

Advertisement
 
