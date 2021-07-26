Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 12:32 PM

David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt join BBC One drama 'Sherwood'

David Morrissey is set to star in new BBC One drama Sherwood, alongside Joanne Froggatt and an ensemble cast. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
David Morrissey is set to star in new BBC One drama "Sherwood," alongside Joanne Froggatt and an ensemble cast. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt, Lesley Manville and more have joined the cast of BBC One's upcoming drama, Sherwood.

Sherwood is a crime series inspired by real events. The show takes place in a mining town located in Nottinghamshire where two shocking killings have torn a community apart and have sparked a massive manhunt.

"As suspicion and antipathy build - both between lifelong neighbors and towards the police forces who descend on the town - the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners' strike three decades before," reads the synopsis.

Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Adam Hugill and Stephen Tompkinson also star.

Morrissey leads the ensemble as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St. Clair who is tasked with finding a link between the two murders. He will be forced to team up with his law enforcement rival Kevin Salisbury, portrayed by Glenister.

Playwright James Graham (Quiz) wrote all six parts of Sherwood and is serving as an executive producer. Lewis Arnold is lead director and also serving as executive producer.

Production is underway.

