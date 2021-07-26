Dexter tries to blend in in 'New Blood' teaser; series premieres Nov. 7

July 26 (UPI) -- Showtime's revival of Dexter, titled Dexter: New Blood, will premiere on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT, the network announced in a new teaser trailer.

Michael C. Hall's Dexter is trying to blend inside the small town of Iron Lake, N.Y., in the clip released on Sunday.

Dexter is struggling with his urge to kill as he begins a new life under the alias Jim Lindsay.

The serial killer works at a sporting goods store, is seeing a therapist and appears to be in a relationship.

Co-stars include Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Clancy Brown. Showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning for the revival.

Jennifer Carpenter will be reprising her role as Deb, alongside John Lithgow as The Trinity Killer.

The original Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The series followed a blood-splatter analyst for the Miami police department who is secretly a serial killer that targets others like him.