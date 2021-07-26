Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 11:25 AM

'Chucky' brings horror to a new town in latest trailer for TV series

July 26 (UPI) -- Murderous doll Chucky is back and starts terrorizing a new town in the latest trailer for Syfy and USA Network's upcoming Chucky series.

Teenager Jake, portrayed by Zackary Arthur, finds and purchases Chucky at a neighborhood garage sale in the clip released on Monday.

Jake quickly realizes that Chucky isn't an ordinary doll as he starts talking to him without batteries. Chucky goes on another reign of terror with bodies piling up at Jake's school and town.

"Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster," reads the synopsis.

Chucky premieres Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on Syfy and USA Network.

Co-stars include Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. Jennifer Tilly will be reprising her role as Chucky's girlfriend Tiffany.

Don Mancini, who penned the Chucky film franchise, wrote the television adaptation. He also serves as showrunner, executive producer and directs the first episode.



