July 26, 2021 / 8:53 AM

Billie Eilish interview special 'Up Close' coming to BBC One

Billie Eilish will speak with BBC One in upcoming special Up Close. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Billie Eilish will speak with BBC One in upcoming special "Up Close." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish will be sitting down with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo for a 45-minute interview special titled Up Close on BBC One.

Up Close airs Saturday at 10:30 BST on BBC One and will be available to view on the BBC iPlayer.

The special was filmed at Eilish's home in Los Angeles. The singer and Amfo will discuss her upcoming album Happier Than Ever, rise to fame, career and being a role model for young people.

Eilish will also be taking part in Radio 1's Live Lounge segment where she will perform a selection of songs. The performance will be available on the Radio 1 iPlayer Saturday starting at 11:15 p.m. BST.

Amfo hosts Radio 1's Live Lounge show, which will present Eilish's performance alongside an exclusive cover on Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. BST.

Eilish will release Happier Than Ever on Friday. A concert film titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 3.

