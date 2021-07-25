Advertisement
TV
July 25, 2021 / 11:49 AM

'Simpsons' S33 premiere will be all-musical episode

By
Kristen Bell is to play Marge's singing voice in the Season 33 premiere of The Simpsons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kristen Bell is to play Marge's singing voice in the Season 33 premiere of "The Simpsons." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Season 33 premiere of Fox's animated comedy, The SImpsons, will be a musical episode.

Executive producer Matt Selman announced the news during a virtual Comic-Con panel Saturday.

Advertisement

"Almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs," Selman said.

The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell will also provide the singing voice for raspy-voiced matriarch Marge, who is usually played by Julie Kavner.

"We all love Marge's voice," Selman said, "but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say."

The episode -- titled "The Star of the Backstage" -- is set to air on Sept. 26.

Later in the season, viewers can expect to see an expanded Halloween episode called "Treehouse of Horror XXXII."

The show already has been renewed for a 34th season.



Advertisement

Read More

Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10 Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93

Latest Headlines

Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold join S2 cast of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond'
July 25 (UPI) -- Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Joe Holt and Ted Sutherland have joined the Season 2 cast of series regulars on "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," AMC announced.
Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10
TV // 1 hour ago
Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10
July 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the sixth and final season of its supernatural drama, "Lucifer," is set to premiere on Sept. 10.
James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October
TV // 1 day ago
James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon announced the premiere date for their series adaptation of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" during their San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel Friday.
'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder
TV // 1 day ago
'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder
July 23 (UPI) -- "American Rust," a new series based on the Philipp Meyer novel, will premiere on Showtime in September.
Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
TV // 2 days ago
Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
July 23 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible" and "True Detective" actress Michelle Monaghan has signed on to play twins in the Netflix psychological thriller, "Echoes."
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
TV // 2 days ago
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
July 23 (UPI) -- PBS has announced the cast for Season 2 of its British costume drama, "Sanditon."
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, "That Damn Michael Che," for a second season.
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 2 days ago
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt discuss the characters' new love lives in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series.
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
TV // 2 days ago
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
July 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' Season 2 and announced a slate of guest stars that includes Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Ross Butler and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Kate Beckinsale hadn't seen daughter in 2 years because of pandemic
Kate Beckinsale hadn't seen daughter in 2 years because of pandemic
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic
Amanda Kloots dating again after COVID-19 death of husband Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots dating again after COVID-19 death of husband Nick Cordero
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/