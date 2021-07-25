Sixth and final season of 'Lucifer' to debut on Sept. 10

Tom Welling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Draft Day" in 2014. File Photo by Jaguar PS/Shutterstock

Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" will return to Netflix with new episodes on Sept. 10. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the sixth and final season of its supernatural drama, Lucifer, is set to premiere on Sept. 10.

The show stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Tom Welling and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

The series initially aired for three seasons on Fox and was picked up at Netflix after its cancellation.

Based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman, the series follows the titular devil, who leaves Hell to live in Los Angeles.