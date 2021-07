Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show

Michelle Monaghan attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Mission: Impossible and True Detective actress Michelle Monaghan has signed on to play twins in the Netflix psychological thriller, Echoes.

Monaghan, 45, will play Leni and Gina, identical sisters with completely different personalities who have always swapped lives, unbeknownst to their spouses and bosses.

The rouse goes off the rails when one of them goes missing.

The co-showrunners and executive producers on the limited series are Brian Yorkey -- whose credits include 13 Reasons Why -- and Quinton Peeples, who worked on Runaways.

No additional casting or anticipated premiere date has been disclosed yet.