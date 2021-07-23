Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 23, 2021 / 7:59 AM

'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2

By
Comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che (R) attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Che's HBO Max show has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che (R) attend the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Che's HBO Max show has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, for a second season.

"Michael's comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why Season 1 of That Damn Michael Che was such a success. We look forward to working with him again on a second season," Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content, said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

The sketch-comedy show premiered in May. It stars Michael Che, the 38-year-old co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor on Saturday Night Live.

Che shared the link to a media report about the renewal on his Instagram page.

"Hoopla," he wrote alongside a rocket ship emoji.

Read More

Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games' A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Latest Headlines

A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 1 hour ago
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt discuss the characters' new love lives in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series.
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
TV // 16 hours ago
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
July 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' Season 2 and announced a slate of guest stars that includes Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Ross Butler and more.
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
TV // 1 day ago
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to "American Pickers," the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- Chris Wood says he expects his new animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," will appeal to a wider audience than the original 1980s cartoon.
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
TV // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Demi Lovato Show," a new talk show hosted by singer and actor Demi Lovato, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
TV // 1 day ago
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
July 21 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, will return for a second season July 30 on Netflix.
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
July 21 (UPI) -- Author Neil Gaiman announced Wednesday that he and Amazon Prime Video are adapting his novel, "Anansi Boys," as a series.
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
TV // 1 day ago
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said its streaming service, Sundance Now, will air in 2022 the British remake of the French comedy series, "Call My Agent! "
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/