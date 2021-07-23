Trending
July 23, 2021 / 8:22 AM

Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'

By
Ben Lloyd-Hughes has joined Sanditon for Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ben Lloyd-Hughes has joined "Sanditon" for Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- PBS has announced the cast for Season 2 of its British costume drama, Sanditon.

"Sanditon production is officially underway! Joining stars Rose Williams and Crystal Clarke at the finest seaside resort are Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Weston-Jones, Rosie Graham, Frank Blake, Maxim Ays and Alexander Vlahos," the public broadcasting network said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The show, which has already been renewed for a third season, is set in the early 19th century in an English coastal town. It is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel.

Season 1 debuted in 2019. It starred Williams, Clarke and Theo James.

James is not returning for a second season. He has been busy with roles in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Time Traveler's Wife.

"The new series will pick up the action nine months later, as the town is growing in popularity, and will feature characters familiar and new," a PBS press release said about Season 2 of Sanditon.

"Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love... but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?"



