'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder

July 23 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series American Rust.

The network shared a trailer for the drama series Friday featuring Jeff Daniels as Del Harris, a police chief living in Buell, a fictional small Pennsylvania steel town.

The preview shows Harris (Daniels) investigate a murder that rocks his small town. Billy (Alex Neustaedter), the son of Harris' love Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), becomes a suspect.

"In this all-new Showtime Original Series, a complicated and compromised chief of police is forced to decide how far he's willing to go when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder," an official description reads.

David Alvarez, Bill Camp and Rob Yang co-star.

American Rust is based on Philipp Meyer's debut novel of the same name. Dan Futterman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino and Katie O'Connell Marsh.

American Rust premieres Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Daniels' most recent TV role was former FBI director James Comey in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule.



