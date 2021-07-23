Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 23, 2021 / 12:53 PM

'American Rust' trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder

By
Jeff Daniels plays a police chief in the new series American Rust. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jeff Daniels plays a police chief in the new series "American Rust." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series American Rust.

The network shared a trailer for the drama series Friday featuring Jeff Daniels as Del Harris, a police chief living in Buell, a fictional small Pennsylvania steel town.

Advertisement

The preview shows Harris (Daniels) investigate a murder that rocks his small town. Billy (Alex Neustaedter), the son of Harris' love Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), becomes a suspect.

"In this all-new Showtime Original Series, a complicated and compromised chief of police is forced to decide how far he's willing to go when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder," an official description reads.

David Alvarez, Bill Camp and Rob Yang co-star.

American Rust is based on Philipp Meyer's debut novel of the same name. Dan Futterman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino and Katie O'Connell Marsh.

American Rust premieres Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Daniels' most recent TV role was former FBI director James Comey in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule.

Advertisement

Read More

Mindy Kaling addresses criticism of her casting as 'Scooby-Doo's Velma Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda' Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
TV // 2 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show
July 23 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible" and "True Detective" actress Michelle Monaghan has signed on to play twins in the Netflix psychological thriller, "Echoes."
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
TV // 4 hours ago
Production underway on Season 2 of 'Sanditon'
July 23 (UPI) -- PBS has announced the cast for Season 2 of its British costume drama, "Sanditon."
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'That Damn Michael Che' returning for Season 2
July 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, "That Damn Michael Che," for a second season.
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 5 hours ago
A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
TV // 9 hours ago
Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt discuss the characters' new love lives in Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series.
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
TV // 21 hours ago
Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'
July 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' Season 2 and announced a slate of guest stars that includes Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Ross Butler and more.
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
TV // 1 day ago
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to "American Pickers," the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- Chris Wood says he expects his new animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," will appeal to a wider audience than the original 1980s cartoon.
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
TV // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Demi Lovato Show," a new talk show hosted by singer and actor Demi Lovato, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
TV // 2 days ago
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/