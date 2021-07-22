Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 22, 2021 / 7:43 AM

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'

By
Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe are no longer working together on the History docu-series, American Pickers. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe are no longer working together on the History docu-series, "American Pickers." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to American Pickers, the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The journey that Frank, Dani [Danielle Colby,] and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Fritz's last episode aired in March 2020.

He underwent back surgery and suffered complications from Crohn's disease, which compromised his immune system and made him vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, EW.com reported. He did not return when production on the show resumed several months ago.

Fritz told The Sun he and Wolfe haven't spoken in about two years.

"He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," Fritz said.

Advertisement

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much," Fritz hinted about what may have led to his falling-out with Wolfe.

"That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the front man. I found my spot, I'm second and he's No. 1 on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."



Advertisement

Read More

Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal Bette Midler, Berry Gordy set for 44th Kennedy Center Honors Chris Pratt: Middle-aged 'Tomorrow War' soldiers are fighting for their kids 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Latest Headlines

Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
TV // 4 hours ago
Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- Chris Wood says he expects his new animated series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," will appeal to a wider audience than the original 1980s cartoon.
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
TV // 19 hours ago
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Demi Lovato Show," a new talk show hosted by singer and actor Demi Lovato, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
TV // 19 hours ago
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
TV // 19 hours ago
'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip
July 21 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, will return for a second season July 30 on Netflix.
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
TV // 19 hours ago
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
July 21 (UPI) -- Author Neil Gaiman announced Wednesday that he and Amazon Prime Video are adapting his novel, "Anansi Boys," as a series.
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
TV // 20 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said its streaming service, Sundance Now, will air in 2022 the British remake of the French comedy series, "Call My Agent! "
Theo James, Lara Pulver lead 'Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' voice cast
TV // 21 hours ago
Theo James, Lara Pulver lead 'Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' voice cast
July 21 (UPI) -- "Sanditon" alum Theo James and "Sherlock" actress Lara Pulver will lead the voice cast of "The Witcher" animated prequel, "Nightmare of the Wolf," Netflix announced Wednesday.
'Death in Paradise' is getting a Christmas special
TV // 21 hours ago
'Death in Paradise' is getting a Christmas special
July 21 (UPI) -- The British police drama, "Death In Paradise," is getting its first 90-minute Christmas special, just in time for the show's 10th anniversary, the BBC announced.
Production underway on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Production underway on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2
July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has begun filming Season 2 of its fantasy drama, "Fate: The Winx Saga," in County Wicklow, Ireland.
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
TV // 1 day ago
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
LOS ANGELES, July 21 (UPI) -- Reginald VelJohnson is the only actor from the "Turner & Hooch" movie to reprise his role in the Disney+ series. VelJohnson discusses his iconic roles in that movie, "Die Hard" and "Family Matters."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/