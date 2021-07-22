Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'

July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to American Pickers, the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"The journey that Frank, Dani [Danielle Colby,] and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Fritz's last episode aired in March 2020.

He underwent back surgery and suffered complications from Crohn's disease, which compromised his immune system and made him vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic, EW.com reported. He did not return when production on the show resumed several months ago.

Fritz told The Sun he and Wolfe haven't spoken in about two years.

"He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is," Fritz said.





"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much," Fritz hinted about what may have led to his falling-out with Wolfe.

"That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the front man. I found my spot, I'm second and he's No. 1 on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."