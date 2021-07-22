Margaret Cho, Alan Kim appear on Season 2 of 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens'

"Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens" returns for a second Season Aug. 18. Photo courtesy of Comedy Central

Awkwafina (right) plays herself and Lori Tan Chinn plays her grandmother in "Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens." Photo courtesy of Comedy Central

July 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central released the Season 2 trailer for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Thursday and announced guest stars. Season 2 premieres Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Awkwafina stars in the comedy based on her life growing up as Nora Lum. She changed her character's name to Nora Lin on the show.

The network announced comedian Margaret Cho, Minari star Alan Kim, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein, To All the Boys star Ross Butler and more would appear in the new season.

Season 1 guests Gabo Augustine, Jennifer Esposito, Jonathan 'Dumbfoundead' Park, and more will also reprise their roles in Season 2.

The Season 2 trailer shows Nora going to work for a CBD store, receiving a marriage proposal and wearing her grandmother (Lori Tann Chinn). Nora's father (BD Wong) is also getting serious with his girlfriend.

Nora's cousin (Bowen Yang) repeatedly visits Nora's bedroom and mocks her.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens premiered Jan. 22, 2020. Comedy Central ordered the second season one week before it premiered.

Awkwafina will next appear in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and provide the voice of Scuttle the Seagull in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid.