July 21, 2021 / 12:22 PM

Sony working on Malcolm X TV series

The Malcolm X commemorative stamp, issued in 1999, is the 22nd stamp in the postal service Black Heritage series which honors African Americans who have made significant contributions to U.S. history and culture. Sony is making a TV series based on his life. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.

The show is based on X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X, which were co-written by his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.

Variety reported the series news Tuesday.

Shabazz, who is an executive producer on the project, retweeted a link to the article.

No casting has been announced yet.

Malcolm X, who was assassinated in New York in 1965 at the age of 39, was recently played by Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in Miami and by Denzel Washington in the 1992 biopic, Malcolm X.

