July 21, 2021 / 7:47 AM

Production underway on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2

By
The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga is back to work in Ireland on Season 2 of the fantasy drama. Photo courtesy of Netflix
The cast of "Fate: The Winx Saga" is back to work in Ireland on Season 2 of the fantasy drama. Photo courtesy of Netflix 

July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has begun filming Season 2 of its fantasy drama, Fate: The Winx Saga, in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Brian Young is back as showrunner and executive producer for the series about a magical boarding school.

Returning stars include Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken and Rob James Collier.

Joining the ensemble for Season 2 are Brandon Grace, Éanna Hardwicke and Paulina Chávez.

The show is based on Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series created by Iginio Straffi, who is an executive producer on the live-action version.

