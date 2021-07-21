'Death in Paradise' is getting a Christmas special

Danny John-Jules is returning for the "Death in Paradise" Christmas special. Photo courtesy of the BBC

July 21 (UPI) -- The British police drama, Death In Paradise, is getting its first 90-minute Christmas special, just in time for the show's 10th anniversary, the BBC announced.

The story "stretches from a grey damp drizzly London all the way to the warm sparkling beauty of idyllic Saint Marie" and "will see the return of Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers, for this celebratory episode," the network said in a press release Wednesday.

John-Jules initially appeared on Death in Paradise for Seasons 1 through 7.

The show's current cast members Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine will all return for the special, alongside guest stars Mathew Baynton, Juliet Stevenson, Stanley Townsend, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Anthony Calf, Tessa Bonham Jones, Elizabeth Tan and Tariq Jordan.

"We've been talking about a Death In Paradise Christmas episode for years, so we're beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again. We can't think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie -- it's still part of our 10th anniversary year after all!" executive producer Tim Key said in a statement.

Death In Paradise Season 11 is slated to air in January. The show has already been renewed for Season 12.