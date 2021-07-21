Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 21, 2021 / 11:59 AM

'Outer Banks': Pogues learn John B, Sarah are alive in Season 2 clip

By
Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series Outer Banks. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series "Outer Banks." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Outer Banks Season 2.

The streaming service shared a clip from the new season Wednesday featuring Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope and Rudy Pankow as JJ.

Advertisement

The video shows Kiara (Bailey), Pope (Daviss) and JJ (Pankow) receive a text from John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), who appeared to be lost at sea in the Season 1 finale.

Kiara, Pope and JJ rush out of class while wondering if the selfie from John and Sarah is real. John confirms his identity by asking JJ, "Did you pimp my short board?"

Netflix released a trailer for the season last week that showed John and Sarah on the run as fugitives in the Bahamas.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke previously said. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 -- more mystery, more romance and higher stakes."

Outer Banks follows a group of teens, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 2 premieres July 30 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Read More

'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah are fugitives in Season 2 trailer Jonas Brothers play 'Sing It Like' on 'The Tonight Show' Mindy Kaling working on 'first draft' of 'Legally Blonde 3' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
TV // 57 minutes ago
Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show
July 21 (UPI) -- "The Demi Lovato Show," a new talk show hosted by singer and actor Demi Lovato, will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel.
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
TV // 1 hour ago
Sony working on Malcolm X TV series
July 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television is working on a drama inspired by the life of Malcolm Little, the Black Muslim leader known as Malcolm X.
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
TV // 1 hour ago
Amazon adapting Neil Gaiman's 'Anansi Boys' as a series
July 21 (UPI) -- Author Neil Gaiman announced Wednesday that he and Amazon Prime Video are adapting his novel, "Anansi Boys," as a series.
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
TV // 2 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter, Phoebe Dynevor to appear in 'Call My Agent!'
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said its streaming service, Sundance Now, will air in 2022 the British remake of the French comedy series, "Call My Agent! "
Theo James, Lara Pulver lead 'Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' voice cast
TV // 3 hours ago
Theo James, Lara Pulver lead 'Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' voice cast
July 21 (UPI) -- "Sanditon" alum Theo James and "Sherlock" actress Lara Pulver will lead the voice cast of "The Witcher" animated prequel, "Nightmare of the Wolf," Netflix announced Wednesday.
'Death in Paradise' is getting a Christmas special
TV // 3 hours ago
'Death in Paradise' is getting a Christmas special
July 21 (UPI) -- The British police drama, "Death In Paradise," is getting its first 90-minute Christmas special, just in time for the show's 10th anniversary, the BBC announced.
Production underway on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
Production underway on 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2
July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix said it has begun filming Season 2 of its fantasy drama, "Fate: The Winx Saga," in County Wicklow, Ireland.
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
TV // 10 hours ago
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
LOS ANGELES, July 21 (UPI) -- Reginald VelJohnson is the only actor from the "Turner & Hooch" movie to reprise his role in the Disney+ series. VelJohnson discusses his iconic roles in that movie, "Die Hard" and "Family Matters."
Paramount+ renews 'The Good Fight' for a sixth season
TV // 23 hours ago
Paramount+ renews 'The Good Fight' for a sixth season
July 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has renewed "The Good Fight" starring Christine Baranski for a sixth season.
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
July 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of a new rock climbing competition series with Jason Momoa titled "The Climb."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/