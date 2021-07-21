Trending
July 21, 2021

Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show

Demi Lovato hosts the new Roku Channel talk show The Demi Lovato Show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato hosts the new Roku Channel talk show "The Demi Lovato Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new series The Demi Lovato Show.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the talk show Wednesday featuring singer and actor Demi Lovato.

The preview shows Lovato, 28, speak to actresses Lucy Hale and Jameela Jamil, YouTube star Nikita Dragun, rapper YG and other guests about topics including sex positivity, racial injustice and Lovato's 2018 drug overdose.

"Demi Lovato, joined by guests, dives into important contemporary topics such as body positivity, mental health, feminism, identity and many more," an official description reads.

The Demi Lovato Show consists of 10-minute episodes. Other guests include Olivia Munn, Dr. Steven Greeg, Elyse Resch, Maatthew & Sirah and Jay Shetty.

"To say I've been through a lot is an understatement," Lovato says in the trailer. "This show is a safe space for honesty and vulnerability, and I'm so grateful for everyone who's joining me."

The Demi Lovato Show premieres July 30 on The Roku Channel.

Lovato came to fame in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies. They released their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, in April.

Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

