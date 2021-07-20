HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa

July 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of a new rock climbing competition series with Jason Momoa titled The Climb.

Momoa is teaming up with rock climber Chris Sharma on the project, with both serving as executive producers.

Advertisement

The Climb will challenge amateur climbers to complete a series of rigorous mental and physical challenges. The show will crown the world's best amateur climber.

"It's a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I'm thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing," Momoa said in a statement.

The Climb is created by IPC, an Industrial Media company.

Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Matt Shanfield also executive produce for IPC along with Brian Mendoza and James Mendoza of Momoa's On the Roam studio and Jonathon Resteck.

Momoa recently announced on Instagram that he is in Britain to film DC Comics sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. James Wan is back to direct the film, which will hit theaters on Dec. 16.



