July 20, 2021 / 12:33 PM

'Clickbait': Adrian Grenier held hostage in teaser for Netflix thriller

By
Adrian Grenier stars in the Netflix series Clickbait. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Clickbait.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a loving husband, father and brother.

In the preview, Nick's (Grenier) seemingly perfect life is called into question after he is captured and held hostage. He appears in a video while holding signs that read, "I abuse women" and "At 5 million views I die."

Zoe Kazan co-stars as Nick's sister, Pia Brewer, with Betty Gabriel as Nick's wife, Sophie Brewer.

The new series follows Pia (Kazan) and Sophie (Gabriel) as they rush to find and save Nick while processing the accusations against him. The show explores "the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas."

Clickbait hails from Tony Ayres and David Heyman, with Christian White as co-creator, co-producer and writer. The series premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.

Grenier is known for playing Nate in The Devil Wears Prada and Vincent Chase on Entourage.

