'Sex Education' stars promote Moordale in Season 3 teaser

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for Sex Education Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Monday featuring Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and other stars from the show.

Advertisement

The preview shows Otis (Butterfield), Eric (Gatwa), Maeve (Mackey) and their classmates appear in a promotional video for their school, Moordale Secondary, on behalf of the new headmistress, Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke).

The students ask people to "Choose Moordale!" while praising the school in forced dialogue.

"With a new headmistress, new uniform and a new attitude - it's time for change at Moordale Secondary," an official description reads.

Season 3 will follow Otis as he has casual sex and Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) as they make their relationship official. Meanwhile, Otis' mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

In addition to Kirke, Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh and Indra Ové will join Season 3.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn. Season 3 premieres Sept. 17 on Netflix.